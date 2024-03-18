It’s The Second Annual “Paws For A Cause” Dog Walk-A-Thon April 6th!

Join the community for the second annual SPCA “Paws for a Cause” Dog Walk-A-Thon at Lagoon Valley Park in Vacaville on Saturday, April 6th from 9 to noon! Your donation to this awesome event will help raise funds that go to support shelter pets in our hometowns. Food, care, and better quality of life for SPCA Dogs and Cats is the direct result of your participation in this “fun”-raiser!

Sing up today at www.myevent.com/solanospcapawsforacause

Find out more about the organization at www.solanospca.com