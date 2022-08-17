It’s The Mirth And Music Fundraiser For Vallejo’s Loma Vista Farm, 9/11/22
What: Mirth & Music 2: A Fundraiser for Loma Vista Farm
When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.
Where: Empress Theatre, downtown Vallejo
Featuring: Comedy by Diane Amos, Sammy Obeid (obeyed) and Johnny Steele…and the music of the British Invasion Band, “Uncommonweath”; hosted by Rich Freedman!
For tickets and info: empresstheatre.org
The first Mirth and Music was April Fool’s Day, 2019 and was going to be an annual event…but something happened globally… and here we are, three years later…
- Loma Vista Farm… a secret gem in north Vallejo…where students from all over Solano County have visited on field trips since 1974.
- The farm includes more than 50 animals, including three adorable alpacas… Jelly Bean, JoJo, and… the alpaca recently injured by a pellet shooting, Calvin…
- Rich Freedman will again adorn a cow costume as host of the event
- Why a cow, rich? (My reply is: “Cause my family is from Jersey”)
- Fun Fact: There are more than 100 songs with animals in the title.. who can forget “Disco Duck” by Rick Dees? A horse with No Name? Year of the Cat? And hey, FREE BIRD!
- Animals at Loma Vista include: three alpacas, two pigs, five goats, five sheep, two horses, four bunnies, numerous chickens, a peacock, ducks, and organic rat patrol – two cats.
- Mirth and Music, the sequel.. .Johnny Steele was at the first.. .Johnny is an animal rights advocate… Sammy Obeid holds the record for consecutive days doing shows, 2,001, which helped land him a guest spot on Conan O’Brien’s show… and Diane Amos is known nationally for years doing Pine Sol commercials…
- Tickets only $20..also known as cost of a beer at a Giants game…