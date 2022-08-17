It’s The Mirth And Music Fundraiser For Vallejo’s Loma Vista Farm, 9/11/22

What: Mirth & Music 2: A Fundraiser for Loma Vista Farm

When: Sunday, Sept. 11, 7 p.m.

Where: Empress Theatre, downtown Vallejo

Featuring: Comedy by Diane Amos, Sammy Obeid (obeyed) and Johnny Steele…and the music of the British Invasion Band, “Uncommonweath”; hosted by Rich Freedman!

For tickets and info: empresstheatre.org

The first Mirth and Music was April Fool’s Day, 2019 and was going to be an annual event…but something happened globally… and here we are, three years later…