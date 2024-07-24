95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

It’s The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Back To School Resource Fair On 8/10

Image courtesy of The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District

The Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District is thrilled to announce the 13th Annual Back to School Resource Fair, scheduled for Saturday, August 10th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at St. Mark’s Church, located at 1600 Union Ave, in Fairfield!

This beloved community event is dedicated to ensuring that Pre -12th grade FSUSD students have the tools and resources they need to start the school year successfully. The fair will offer attendees free school supplies, access to vital school and community resources, food and drinks, and live entertainment. To receive supplies, students must be present at the event.

Community involvement is crucial to the success of the fair. FSUSD invites those interested in volunteering, hosting a table, or donating to visit FSUSD.org/BTSRF  for more information on how to get involved. Your support is invaluable in making this event a success and positively impacting the lives of our students.

For additional questions or concerns, please contact Marbeya Ellis at the Family Resource Center at (707) 421-3224.

Join us in making the 13th Annual Back to School Resource Fair a memorable and beneficial event for our students. We look forward to seeing you there!

