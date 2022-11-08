It’s The Fairfield-Suisun Chamber Ambassador’s Annual Turkey Drive On 11/17!

Running turkey cartoon illustration

You’re invited to grab a few turkeys and bring them down to Gillespie’s Abbey Carpet & Floor for the Fairfield-Suisun Chamber Ambassador’s Annual Turkey Drive! It’s happening on November 17th; you can drop off frozen turkeys at Gillespie’s: 360 Chadbourne Road in Fairfield between 9:00am and noon. One year someone dropped off 50 frozen birds…bring one, bring 50, just bring that frozen fowl! Local families will thank you! Can’t stop by with a bird? Visit the link and make a quick donation! We made it easy to give! https://business.fairfieldsuisunchamber.com/…/11-16-22…