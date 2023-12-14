It’s “The End Of The Road” For My KISS Collectables Beginning 12/18

For those of you not staying current on the latest KISS news, the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame band from New York City played it’s final live shows at Madison Square Garden earlier this month, after a 50 year career making music. For KISS fans of my generation, the end of the band marks an interesting point in our fandom journey: we want to pay homage to this iconic four-piece rock band that pioneered the use of stage make-up, elaborate costumes and explosive (literally) stage presentations, while acknowledging that it is probably time to move on. I became a fan of the group way back in 1975, when I saw a large poster from their “Alive” tour hanging in the window of little Condor Records in Southern Orange County,CA where I grew up. I promptly began buying up their records, although (according to my overprotective parents) I was too young to go to one of their ‘70’s-era concerts. When the original four members reunited for the, well, “Reunion Tour” in 1996, I began collecting all kinds of merch, baubles, stuff, etc. Friends and family started giving me KISS stuff as gifts (my wife Meg bought me the “Tongue Pitcher” you see in the accompanying photo), and after a while my collection began to take over my home studio. Thus, I made the decision to follow in the band’s footsteps and bow out of KISS-World gracefully. However, I want my KISS stuff to ultimately do some community good, so I’ve partnered with The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano to auction off my nearly 30 KISS items for the benefit of the individuals, families and communities The Food Bank serves. If you’re so inclined, check out the items at www.kuic.com; I’ll be at The Food Bank (2370 North Watney Way in Fairfield) to hand over the treasures you purchase from 11 to 1pm on Tuesday, December 26th; make it an “After KISS-mas” shopping celebration!

John Young