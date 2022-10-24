It’s The “Bingo Bonanza” For The Saturday Club And On Stage Vacaville 11/13!

Women hold money jar with coins on wood table , Saving for Donation Concept

The Saturday Club of Vacaville and On Stage Vacaville will co-host a BINGO Bonanza to support performing artists in our community on SUNDAY, November 13th from 1 to 4pm at Club Headquarters: 125 W. Kendal Street in Vacaville.

This fun and interactive fundraiser features an afternoon of bingo with treats, wine and amazing prizes! Entry tickets are $25 each and include one BINGO card for 1 game and a chance to win fantastic BINGO prizes. Libations and treats will be served. A total of 7 BINGO games will be played during the event. Additional BINGO cards can be purchased for $5/each or 6 cards for $25. Proceeds will benefit both the Saturday Club and On Stage Vacaville.

Tickets are available for purchase via www.SaturdayClubVacaville.com. Street parking will be available on the blocks surrounding the event. A FREE public parking lot is located two short blocks away on the corner of Main and Cernon Streets (in front of Maximum Fitness).

The Saturday Club is a 113-year-old civic club dedicated to fostering cultural arts in Vacaville. Monthly lunch meetings take place at their Kendal Street clubhouse where the club’s 50+ members enjoy live performances from local performing arts ensembles and guest speakers. They also rent their clubhouse for private events (weddings, birthday parties, anniversaries etc). The Saturday Club Foundation awards annual scholarships to high school students who plan to study the arts at the collegiate level.

On Stage Vacaville (OSV) is a Non-Profit 501©3 organization dedicated to the promotion, support, development and growth of Arts Appreciation and Programming for the Vacaville community. OSV is 100% volunteer-run and has been providing a link between our community and the Vacaville Performing Arts for 21 years. It relies on donations and community-based financial support to bring quality arts and entertainment to Vacaville and the surrounding areas.

For more information on Saturday Club membership, to rent the clubhouse or to donate to The Saturday Club of Vacaville, call 707-761-7108 or visit www.SaturdayClubVacaville.com.

For more info about On Stage Vacaville including ways to donate, visit onstagevacaville.org.