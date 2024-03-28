95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

It’s The “Battle Of The Badges” Blood Drive In Elmira On April 2nd!

Image courtesy of The Solano County Sheriff’s Office

 Be a part of the “Battle of the Badges” Blood Drive hosted by the Solano County Sheriff’s Office on TUESDAY, April 2nd from 10:00am to 3:00pm!

**A friendly challenge to other law enforcement agencies to see who can bring in the most units of donated blood!

**Location:  Elmira Event Center, 6080 A. Street, Elmira, CA 95625

**Appointments are encouraged at donors.vitalant.org – MUST use Blood drive code: BATTLE OF THE BADGES to be connected to this specific event!

 For additional info, please contact:

Nichole Stone, Administrative Secretary, Solano County Sheriff’s Office: 

530 Union Avenue Suite 100, Fairfield, CA 94533

[email protected]  |  (707) 784-7043 Direct

