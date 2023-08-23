It’s The Ball Metal 10th Annual School Supply Drive On 9/9!

95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Image courtesy of Ball Metal Corp

Join the community for The Ball Metal 10th Annual School Supply Drive Car and Motorcycle Show at Ball Metal Fairfield, 2400 Huntington Dr., on Saturday, September 9th! Gates open at 8am, so get there early so you don’t miss out! All car and motorcycle entrants that bring in school supplies will be provided a lunch;  there will be custom handmade trophies, a raffle table, a 50/50 raffle,  plus PLANT TOURS! So many great activities to be a part of, as we all help gather school supplies for kids in our communities! Get more details at http://www.facebook.com/ballmetalcarshow 🙂

See you there!

