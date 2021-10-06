It’s The Annual Christmas Tree Auction & Family Festival Benefiting Opportunity House In Vacaville!

Beginning on November 15, 2021, the Vacaville Festival of Trees will showcase fully decorated themed trees and wreaths in various storefronts throughout Vacaville. The trees can be seen in the windows of many businesses by car or by taking a short stroll through downtown Vacaville.
For many, the Vacaville Festival of Trees celebration signals the start of the holiday season. Dozens of fully decorated large and small themed Christmas trees, many of which include gifts & gift cards, are donated by businesses and organizations in the community and placed on a public virtual auction. In early December, at the close of the virtual auction, the trees are delivered to the highest bidder, in plenty of time for the winning bidders to enjoy their tree and gifts during the Christmas season.
The Vacaville Festival of Trees is the premier annual benefit for Opportunity House, who’s mission is to break the cycle of homelessness for women, men, families, and transitional age youth in Solano County.