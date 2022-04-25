It’s OK To Run Once A Year

It’s that time again: Loop The Lagoon, one of the premier family-friendly health events in Solano County, returns to Lagoon Valley in Vacaville on Saturday, April 30th, with easy pre-registration at www.loopthelagoon.com. The event brings the community together, young and old, pro and novice, to get healthy while enjoying the local beauty that is The Lagoon Valley. Although I gave up competitive running after high school (I was a decent member of the Dana Hills High School Cross Country Team between 1980 and 1983), I’ve run a few 10k’s since then. In fact, I try to select ONE 10k run every year to participate in, just to convince my mind (and body) that I can still do it. Carol Gilpin, owner of Vacaville’s Fleet Feet shoe store and running and fitness guru, makes it a point to put together very do-able challenges for all abilities at both the Loop The Lagoon event and the Fall Classic, Solano Turkey Trot. If you’re wondering if you’ve still got it – your ability to run recreationally – sign up today 🙂
John Young