It’s Not Whether You Win Or Lose…OK, It Is.

I’m normally not very competitive…just ask my T-Ball coaches from my one disastrous season with The Tustin Titans back in 1973. However, for some reason I felt like I wanted to win “Most Spirited Dana Hills Dolphins Couple” at my recent 35th High School Reunion, and I put my very-competitive wife Meg in charge of securing a victory. I had never won anything while in high school…wait that’s not technically true, as a band I was playing in won a school talent show my senior year, but the point is I was no award-winning student. So, something inside of me cried out to show my fellow 1983 graduates that I was, in fact, a winner. Meg scanned the digital horizon and came up with a can’t-lose outfit combo of Dolphin-covered clothing; she even found silver wing-tips in her dainty-footed size (our Dana Hills High School colors are Blue, Silver and White). Anyway, we were decked-out and ready to be called up to the podium this past weekend in front of my peers at the Dana Point Yacht Club, eager to receive our prize/crown/whatever, and we were told we’d lost out to classmate Steve and his lovely wife. I was gracious in defeat, but I gotta admit that the lose stung a bit. We will come back strong for the 40th 🙂

John Young