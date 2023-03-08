95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

It’s International Woman’s Day 2023

Let’s Celebrate each other ladies! The theme is #EmbraceEquity. This year I would like to give special notice to my fellow female broadcasters, doing an amazing job, like Mel McKay! Mel hosts the morning show at our sister station, KKIQ. I remember many years ago, when I started my broadcast career, straight out of Napa High. There were not many woman’s voiced heard on radio working full time as on air Dj’s during the daytime shifts back then. We were on the air mainly evenings, with just a few exceptions. Oh how the Broadcast Industry has changed, and I feel great about our accomplishments as full time female radio Dj’s, presenting for the public, during the daytime hours.

 

What Industry have you seen offering positive change for woman?

Donna Perry

