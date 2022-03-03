It’s Back! Wildcat Night March 26!

Wildcat Night is coming to The Ulatis Community Center in Vacaville on March 26th, after a two year hiatus due to covid restrictions! Wildcat Night is Will C Wood Highschool’s annual athletics fundraiser and will feature the 2021 Wildcat Hall of Fame induction.
Will C Wood Highschool athletics have produced thousands of athletes through the years, including MLB All Star MVP, numerous NFL, and hundreds of collegiate athletes. Among this year’s inductees that will be recognized at Wildcat Night are Darla Williams, Wood Volleyball coach from 1996 to 2004; Felipe Restrepo, Soccer & Golf, Class of 1993; Craig McDermott, Wrestling, Football & Track, Class of 1995; Brandon Quinn, Football, Track & Basketball, Class of 2001; and Paul Robinson, Football and Track, Class of 2001.
Will C Wood Highschool’s athletics programs improve the overall experience for all students by promoting positive, inclusive programs for athletes, family and community. Funds raised cover expenses improve the overall athletics programs and experience, and support virtually every athletic program. Past funds covered bus transportation, safety equipment, stadium and gym upgrades, scoreboards, scholarships, officials, and entry fees for tournaments and meets.
In addition to dinner, dancing, auctions and raffles, Wildcat Night will include the 2022 Will C Wood Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony. The event is for adults only.
For tickets, donations, or sponsorships, contact Wildcat Night Boosters at Will C Wood Highschool. Call (707) 453-6900, extension 1016. Tickets can also be secured at Gofan.com and search “Will C Wood Hight School”.
Wildcat Night Booster Club Tax ID number: 27-3086982