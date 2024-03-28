It’s ART UNCORKED In Dixon On April 5th

Join Dixon Soroptimists on Friday, April 5, from 5-8 pm, for ART UNCORKED! It will be a vibrant and inspiring collection of art made in and around Dixon! The event brings together a diverse range of talent, from painters and sculptors to custom guitars, jewelry makers and more. Whether you’re an art enthusiast or simply curious about the local creative scene, this is the perfect opportunity to browse through an array of captivating artworks. Sip fine wines and savor delectable appetizers as you explore the venue. Proceeds benefit women and children throughout the community. Tickets are $45 and can be purchased by contacting Barb Rigdon at 408-306-7390 or at the door. The event location is 1670 N. Lincoln Avenue, in Dixon…see you there!