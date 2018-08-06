“It’s About Time” Fundraiser for Davis Musical Theatre Company

Please Come and Enjoy the Big Band and Swing Sounds of It”s About Time, at a Benefit Concert at the DMTC Theater, on Saturday, August 11, 2018, at 2:00 pm.

Listen, Relax (and Dance if you wish) to the Songs and Big Band Sound made famous by Tommy Dorsey, Judy Garland, Frank Sinatra, Benny Goodman and Many More! IT’S ABOUT TIME features a wonderful vocalist and many top-notch musicians who will offer stellar improvisational solos.

This concert is a fundraiser for DMTC: 75% of the ticket price will go directly to DMTC, along with 100% of the concession and bar sales!

It”s About Time has its roots in Davis, and have been performing for more than 20 years. This is the second Benefit Concert that they have offered to support the DAVIS MUSICAL THEATRE COMPANY! Buy your tickets today. Support DMTC, and enjoy a fantastic Big Band concert.

Purchase Tickets for $20 by clicking the tickets link at the top right of our website. (working on getting the direct link set up)