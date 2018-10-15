It’s 35th High School Reunion Time

And it’s STILL just as hard to look at that Senior Yearbook Picture: bad hair, crooked front teeth (and my mother was a dental hygienist!) $35 polyester suit, clip-on tie…wow. I actually thought I looked good there, back in the day, as evidenced by the multiple copies of that picture I ordered to give out to all my friends. Anyway, it’s time to impress my schoolmates from the Dana Hills High School Class of 1983, probably for the last time (unless we organize a 50th reunion). Thankfully my beautiful wife Meg makes me look better than I have a right to look at public functions (a former classmate remarked at our 20th reunion “how’d you end up with HER?”). Just a few reminders of how far we’ve come in the last 35 years:

The Computer Mouse was first introduced in 1983

“Return of the Jedi” was the #1 box office hit of 1983

“Maneater” by Hall and Oates was one of the top-selling songs, along with “Down Under” by Men at Work

The only Airbags in cars were your high school buddies bragging about how great their senior pictures look 🙂

John Young