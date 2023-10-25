95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Introducing The NAMI Teen And Young Adult Help-Line

Image courtesy of NAMI Solano County
It’s been a rough few years – the pandemic and other world events have affected many teens and young adults’ mental health. More than 4 in 10 youth felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, and 1 out of 3 students experienced poor mental health.
To help with this mental health crisis among teens and young adults, NAMI has officially launched the new NAMI Teen & Young Adult (T&YA) HelpLine, a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to teens and young adults. It provides a safe space for young people to connect with peers who understand their struggles and offers them resources and information that help.
The T&YA HelpLine Specialists are young adults with firsthand knowledge of mental health challenges who are experienced, well-trained and available by phone, text or chat to provide resources and guidance so no one needs to go through their mental health struggles alone. Find out more at www.namisolanocounty.org
OR:

Monday through Friday,
10 a.m. to 10 p.m. ET.
The NAMI T&YA HelpLine is not a hotline, crisis line or suicide prevention line. If you or someone you know is experiencing a crisis, please chat, call or text 988. The NAMI T&YA HelpLine does not provide mental health counseling, advice, personal advocacy or referrals to individual mental health providers or lawyers.

