Introducing The NAMI Teen And Young Adult Help-Line

It’s been a rough few years – the pandemic and other world events have affected many teens and young adults’ mental health. More than 4 in 10 youth felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021, and 1 out of 3 students experienced poor mental health.

To help with this mental health crisis among teens and young adults, NAMI has officially launched the new NAMI Teen & Young Adult (T&YA) HelpLine , a free, nationwide peer-support service providing information, resource referrals and support to teens and young adults. It provides a safe space for young people to connect with peers who understand their struggles and offers them resources and information that help.

The T&YA HelpLine Specialists are young adults with firsthand knowledge of mental health challenges who are experienced, well-trained and available by phone, text or chat to provide resources and guidance so no one needs to go through their mental health struggles alone. Find out more at www.namisolanocounty.org