International Woman’s Day 2021
Let’s encourage and celebrate our daughter’s, our co-workers our female friendships and share experiences and victories with other woman! I found these awesome selfie cards online on the International Woman’s Day website. #ChooseToChallenge is this years theme. Examples include…I will forge positive visibility of woman by… I will help forge woman’s equality by… and, I will challenge gender stereotypes and bias are some of the other inspirational theme’s. I chose.. I will celebrate women’s achievements, which to me is a year round celebration.
Which #ChooseToChallenge theme, or one of your own, will your selfie card reflect?
Donna Perry