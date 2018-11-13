International Suicide Loss Survivor Day

There is HELP There is HOPE. You are not alone. Join a community of suicide loss survivors to find comfort and gain understanding as we share stories of healing and hope.

Saturday, November 17 at 8:30 am – 12 Noon

at the

Solano County Mental Health 2101 Courage Dr. Multipurpose Room Fairfield, CA 94533

Program

8:30 am – Registration

9:00 am – Welcome & Introductions

9:30 am – Key Note Speaker

10:00 am – Screening of A Daughter’s Journey

11:00 am – 11:45 am Break-Out Groups – Discussion & Peer Support

11:50 am – Closing Remark 12 Noon – Event Conclusion – Healing Wishes for All

The Survivor Day Film features a screening of A Daughter’s Journey, an AFSP-produced documentary that follows Sarah, a young adult, through her story of milestones, family, coping and positive growth after the loss of her father. This year’s film shares hope, connection, and resilience in the aftermath of a suicide loss.

Please Register Online by November 15th

For More Information visit the website

Lori Espinosa 707-631-1037 mystormyweather@comcast.net

Co-Sponsored by AFSP & Solano County Mental Health