Innovative Solutions Community Garden in Fairfield
Innovative Health Solutions, a public health nonprofit organization, has announced a plan to support older adult health and food security by leading the implementation of a food forest in Solano County with funds provided by Napa/Solano Area Agency on Aging using the CalFresh Healthy Living Grant. The urban agroforestry system will yield fresh fruits and vegetables and provide space for physical activity programing for 135 low-income older adults at Parkway Plaza a low income older adult apartment community located in Fairfield!