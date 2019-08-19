Inaugural Vaca High Alumni Dinner
Vaca High Alumni’s sole purpose is to provide scholarships to graduating Vaca High seniors and the group will be hosting its inaugural dinner event on Saturday, September 28, 2019, 5:00 pm-11:00 pm at the Loyal Order of Moose #861.
This will be a fun-filled, casual affair connected by many Vaca High Alumni businesses. It’s a time to catch up with fellow classmates, meet new Vaca High Alumni, throw down some cash for the delicious dessert auction and raffle, and wear your black and orange!
Tickets can be purchased two ways (Please note that tickets will NOT be issued for this event but your name will be included on a list at the door. Please be sure to include your name, cell phone, & email with your payment so that we can send confirmation of receipt of money.):
2) Check: Made payable to Vaca High Alumni and mailed to 229 Luzena Ave, Vacaville, CA 95688