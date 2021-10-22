      Weather Alert

In Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Think Pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with BMW of Fairfield. They are inviting you to their Mocktails and Bites and Woman’s BMW Owners Clinic, coming up at the dealership, just off of I-80 in Fairfield, Tuesday October 26th, from 6pm to 8pm. Ladies will learn valuable information about what foods are best for breast health, how to take care of your body, plus they’ll learn a lot from the experts on how to take proper care of their BMW!

What have you learned about Breast Cancer Awareness this month?

 

Donna Perry

Breast Cancer Awareness Month; BMW of Fairfield
