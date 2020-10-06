Important Election 2020 Info

      Weather Alert

Election day is Nov. 3

Registration deadlines

Online: Oct. 19

By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 19

In person: Nov. 3

Absentee ballot deadlines

Request: Oct. 27

Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3

Return in person: Nov. 3 by 8:00 p.m.

Early voting

Oct. 5 – Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live

Additional information

You can also register and vote on Election Day.  

Here’s the link to track your ballot.  https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/

Visit www.SolanoCounty.com./Elections for additional info

Voting by mail is easy; if I can do it, anybody can!

John Young

