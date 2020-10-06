Important Election 2020 Info
Election day is Nov. 3
Registration deadlines
Online: Oct. 19
By mail: Postmarked by Oct. 19
In person: Nov. 3
Absentee ballot deadlines
Request: Oct. 27
Return by mail: Postmarked by Nov. 3
Return in person: Nov. 3 by 8:00 p.m.
Early voting
Oct. 5 – Nov. 2, but dates and hours may vary based on where you live
Additional information
You can also register and vote on Election Day.
Here’s the link to track your ballot. https://california.ballottrax.net/voter/
Visit www.SolanoCounty.com./Elections for additional info
Voting by mail is easy; if I can do it, anybody can!
John Young