I’m Thunderstruck: AC/DC Craft Beer Is Coming To NorCal
This week KnuckleBonz
®
and Calicraft Brewing Company
®
have announced plans to launch a new music-branded beverage line, with two AC/DC officially licensed beers:
AC/DC
®
PWR UP Juicy IPA
and
AC/DC
®
TNT Double IPA
coming to select retail outlets in the late summer. According to the official press release, “We are excited to announce that this is the first in a series of AC/DC branded beers to be featured in this unique collaboration, in order to bring quality beverages to the music superfan.” Well, that would be ME. A “tap room release event” was held the weekend of July 23-25, at the Calicraft Headquarters and Tap Room located at 2700 Mitchell Drive in Walnut Creek…hopefully you downloaded the “Uber” or “Lyft” app prior to attending, as we always caution 🙂
Visit
calicraft.com/ACDC
for more details.
John Young
July 26th, 2021
