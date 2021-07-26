      Weather Alert

I’m Thunderstruck: AC/DC Craft Beer Is Coming To NorCal

This week KnuckleBonz® and Calicraft Brewing Company® have announced  plans to launch a new music-branded beverage line, with two AC/DC officially licensed beers: AC/DC® PWR UP Juicy IPA and AC/DC® TNT Double IPA coming to select retail outlets in the late summer. According to the official press release, “We are excited to announce that this is the first in a series of AC/DC branded beers to be featured in this unique collaboration, in order to bring quality beverages to the music superfan.” Well, that would be ME.  A “tap room release event” was held the weekend of July 23-25, at the Calicraft Headquarters and Tap Room located at 2700 Mitchell Drive in Walnut Creek…hopefully you downloaded the “Uber” or “Lyft” app prior to attending, as we always caution 🙂

Visit calicraft.com/ACDC for more details.

 

John Young
#Trending
Back to School Sweepstakes Contest Rules
I’m Thunderstruck: AC/DC Craft Beer Is Coming To NorCal
Pick a Ticket Summer of Fun Contest Rules
California's Great America Summer of Fun Contest Rules
Connect With Us Listen To Us On