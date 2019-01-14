I’m Late To The Mega-TV Revolution

My friends that brag about having a 65 inch TV ( and I have a few…I’m talking about you, Randy…): sit down and be humbled by Samsung’s new 200+ inch Flat Screen TV called “The Wall.” That’s more than 18 feet! It was introduced at the recent Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, it it was an instant hit according to industry insiders. “The Wall” uses micro-LED technology for a brighter picture than you get with current TV’s…like mine. It’s another reminder that I’m woefully behind the eight-ball when it comes to television technology. Like many of you, I grew up in the 1970’s when a color TV was actually optional, and a 25 inch screen was considered the ultimate (along with the 500 lb oak cabinet that housed the set). TV’s didn’t change much from, say, 1965 to 1985, so I grew up in an era when you spent a large amount of dough on a fancy TV and you kept it for life. Replace your TV every other year based on size and tech upgrades? C’mon! The last new TV I bought back in 2016 (a 44 inch Flat Screen Samsung) was only the SECOND new television purchase in my lifetime (I’ve been lucky buying friends’ hand-me-downs for the last 20 years). It works fine for me and my family, but I still can’t get anyone to come to a Superbowl party at my house…

John Young