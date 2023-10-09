If you have a dog, or if you wish to adopt a dog, the Benicia Dog Festival is for YOU!
Please join me Saturday October 14th from 11am to 3pm for an fun & furry afternoon filled with Halloween costume contests, food and dog specialty vendors, dog concourse trials and over a dozen dog rescue groups from whom you can adopt a furry new family member.
Look for my costumed Yorkies, Rocky Road and Chocolate Mousse, my BFF from DE Anza High School and myself enjoying a day on the Benicia green by the water!
If your furry companions are joining you, bring their leashes and poop bags, of course.
Can’t wait to see you!
Fondly,