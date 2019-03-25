I’d Pay To See This: Metallica With The SF Symphony

As many of you already know, The Chase Center will be opening in San Francisco’s Mission Bay this Fall, replacing Oracle Arena in Oakland as the new home for The Golden State Warriors. Before the 2019-2020 Basketball season gets underway, however, black tie will meet black leather as the San Francisco Symphony joins Bay Area Heavy Metal Icons Metallica on Sept. 6 to break in the joint. The classical musicians and classic hard rockers will be the first acts to perform — yes, together — at the new arena that will serve as home to the NBA champs, Warriors officials announced Monday, March 18. These officials broke this fun news just outside the venue; the news conference was attended by Metallica’s Lars Urlich and James Hetfield, San Francisco Symphony Music Director Michael Tilson Thomas, Warriors owner Joe Lacob, Warriors President and Chief Operating Officer Rick Welts, and San Francisco Mayor London Breed. “We wanted to do something unique to the Bay Area,” Welts said at the announcement, “something that would happen only here and nowhere else in the world.” Well, they’ve accomplished that! Now, time to go online and get tickets!

John Young