I Love National Nut Day

I am Nuts about Nuts!! I eat them nearly every day. They help me keep up my energy level while I am in the studio. And they are the perfect go to snack that keep me from getting han-gry  while traveling. Cashews have always been a favorite, especially around the holidays, but it’s hard to pass up macadamia nuts. The only flavor that I will turn down are Spam flavored macadamia nuts. I tried them on my last trip to Hawaii and brought them home as a gag gift, not my favorite.

Health wise, a handful is plenty, but nearly impossible to stop at.

Do you have a delicious holiday recipe with nuts?

 

Donna Perry

