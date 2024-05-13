Humor And Aging: a FREE Event At The Benicia Public Library On May 16th

Dr. Miki Paul, a psychologist in Benicia, specializing in the emotional well-being for older adults, will be the featured speaker for the Carquinez Village Speaker Series at 10:30 am Thursday, May 16, 2024, at the Benicia Public Library, 150 East L St. in Benicia.

Among the highlights of Paul’s 35-year career include the American Psychological Association National award for Distinguished Contribution to Independent Practice, the National Sunshine Peace Award of $10,000 for her volunteerism helping abused women, and serving on the Psychologist Licensing Board of Arizona for more than 5 years after being appointed by then Governor Janet Napolitano.

On a lighter note, all of her psychology books were used in the psychologist’s office in the film, Tin Cup, starring Kevin Costner and Renee Russo!

The program is free and open to the public. A question and answer session will follow the presentation. Decaffeinated coffee and doughnuts will be available

The mission of the Carquinez Village is to help Benicia and Vallejo seniors to stay in their homes and to enrich their lives through connecting, supporting, and inspiring them.

More information about the Carquinez Village is available at https://www.carquinezvillage.com/ or by calling 707-297-2472.