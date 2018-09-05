Hot Rods Helping The Community

About 6 years ago I was asked to perform at the 3rd annual Bud Classic Car Show at The Budweiser Plant in Fairfield for an amazing local organization called “Families Helping Families of Solano County’; they provide Thanksgiving Meals to hundreds of families in our community thanks to money raised at the car show. The event turned out to be awesome, and I ended up performing their the following year. During a recent KUIC event at Budweiser, I ran into one of the event organizers, Kevin, who handed me a small flyer (pictured above)…he said “we miss having you out among the cars, but we’d sure be happy if you’d help us get the word out about this year’s event.” Of course I’m happy to do that: if you love great music, great food and drinks, and especially great classic cars from every era, make plans to bring the family out to Budweiser on Saturday the 29th from 10 to 4…get all the info, and learn about how YOU can help the organization, at www.familieshelpingfamiliessolanocounty.com

John Young