Host Family for the Solano Mudcats 2019 Season

Do you love baseball and your community? We are looking for volunteer host families for summer 2019. We are currently signing players from across the nation to come compete in the California Collegiate League right here in Vacaville so it’s never too early to register to become a 2019 host family.

As a host family you and your immediate family will have free entry to every Solano Mudcats home game for 2019 and a few extra select events for the team.

What do we need?

Provide room and board for our out of town players from approximately the last week of May through the first week in August.

Most players will have their own cars but a few may need transportation to home games only. The team will arrange travel for away games and trips out of town.

This is a perfect opportunity for those who love baseball or may have a young ballplayer of their own interested in playing in college.

Sign up below and we will be in touch to answer any questions and finalize details for summer 2019.

Want additional details first? Email us at solanomudcats@gmail.com

GO MUDCATS!