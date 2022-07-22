Weather Alert
Hometown Heroes Banners in Downtown Vacaville
The City of Vacaville is proud to recognize and honor its residents and their family members who have served, or are currently serving, in the United States Armed Forces through Hometown Hero banners on display in downtown Vacaville.
The Hometown Hero Banner Pilot program was established in 2019 and previously located on Peabody Road, which connects residents to Travis Air Force Base. However, the banners were unable to withstand the high winds in that location and the program was suspended while staff explored other options. Now these awesome banners can be enjoyed on display in downtown Vacaville.
For more information about the Hometown Hero Program, please email
[email protected]
com
.
Sunday, July 24th, 2022
