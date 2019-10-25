Holiday Vendor Faire!

Christmas rocking horse in front of points of light
Buckingham SHIELD Sober Grad Night will host a Holiday Vendor Fair on November 16, 2019 from 9 AM – 1 PM at Buckingham High School Gym located at 188-B Bella Vista Avenue, Vacaville. Event will include doTerra, ZYIA Active, teacher and student sponsored booths, raffles, and more.
Come shop and support safe and sober graduation events.
For more information and to register as a vendor please contact Amy Fabi at 707-439-1371 or visit, https://sites.google.com/site/buckinghamparents/
Buckingham High School
188 Bella Vista Road
Vacaville, CA 95687