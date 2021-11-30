Holiday Craft Fair Presented By The Kaululehua Hawaiian Cultural Center of Napa 12/11

The Kaululehua Hawaiian Cultural Center is excited to announce its aloha-filled, family-friendly annual Holiday Craft Fair will take place this year at the beautiful BackRoad Vines at Village 360 located in Fairfield, CA on Saturday December 11, 2021 from 12-5pm. It will be an afternoon to shop for unique Hawaiian arts & crafts, to experience delightful Hawaiian music and dance, and enjoy delicious wine and food – all in a glorious setting nestled in the Suisun Valley.
This year’s event will feature handmade island-inspired merchandise designed by some of the Bay Area’s finest artisans – including NāPua Designs and Lamalama Perfumes – as well as exquisite crafts such as jewelry, books, household items, apparel and other unique products brought directly from Hawaii. It’s the perfect place to find that special something for the tropical-loving friends and family on your holiday lists!
Throughout the afternoon, listen to live Hawaiian music by extraordinary Hawaiian artists Kawika Alfiche and Steven Espaniola, and delight in the lovely hula dancing of San Francisco’s Hālau o Keikiali`i. There will be shows at 2pm and 4pm, with a special giveaway scheduled at 3pm too!
Come join the fun this winter! Be transported back to the islands with the sweet sounds and sights of Hawaii – and feel the aloha of a wonderful artist community coming together for a great cause too! All proceeds from the sales of vendor spaces will benefit the Kaululehua Hawaiian Cultural Center and its cultural and educational programs in Napa. Parking and admission are FREE at this outdoor event. Food will be available for purchase from Village 360.
EVENT INFO:
Holiday Craft Fair presented by the Kaululehua Hawaiian Cultural Center of Napa
Saturday December 11, 2021 from 12pm-5pm
BackRoad Vines at Village 360 – 4949 Suisun Valley Road, Fairfield CA
Hawaiian Arts & Crafts for sale, as well as wine and food.
Live Hawaiian music and dancing with shows at 2pm and 4pm, and a special giveaway at 3pm!