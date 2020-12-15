Holiday Cheer at Work

You scrooge you lose, so lets take the time to thank co-workers, like our new KUIC Business Manager Yvonne Dees for brightening up the Holiday Season. She has been offering up her holiday decorating skills and a big smile to all of us who might feel overwhelmed during this crazy time of year.
We tip our cup of cheer and our Santa hats to all of you who are pressing on through this unusual holiday season, and helping others feel the joy.
Do you have a co-worker who has gone above and beyond to share seasons greetings during their zoom meetings from home or with their office decorations?
Donna Perry