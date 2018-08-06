HireLive Career Fair-Sacramento

HireLive is a national career service company specializing in Sales, Retail and Management Career Fairs, and has more than a decade of experience in connecting job seekers with industry leading companies that are currently hiring. This is your opportunity to interview face to face with 15+ Fortune 500 and Industry Leading companies seeking talented, experienced and enthusiastic sales, retail and management candidates.

Many of the companies we work with offer some of the following:

Base + Uncapped Commission Pay Structure

Flexible Work Schedule

Full Benefits, 401K, Stock Options

Company Car or Gas Allowances

President Club Trips & Other Incentives

Opportunity for Immense Growth

$70k + 1st Yr Salaries

EVENT DETAILS:

Sacramento

Wednesday, August 15th at 9:00 am – 12:30 pm

Embassy Suites Hotel

100 Capitol Mall

Sacramento, CA 95814

Parking: $1.50/per half hour

Bring 10-15 Resumes. Dress Business Professional. This is a free event for job seekers

Job Opportunities Include:

Inside Sales Reps, Outside Sales Reps, Account Executives, Retail Managers, Account Managers, Insurance Sales, Customer Service, Technical Sales, Sales Managers, Pharmaceutical Sales, Telesales, Sales Trainer, Merchandiser, Mortgage Brokers, Financial Planner, Route Sales, Retail Sales, Retail Management, Human Resources and much more.

