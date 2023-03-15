95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Hey Animal Lovers! It’s “Paws For A Cause” On Saturday, April 1st!

Share
Hey Animal Lovers! It’s “Paws For A Cause” On Saturday, April 1st!
Image Courtesy of Solano SPCA

The Solano SPCA would love to have you participate in, or donate to, their 1st annual “Pause for a Cause” Dog Walk-A-Thon on Saturday, April 1st at Lagoon Valley Park! If you can’t make it to the event then please donate to help support the care and well-being of the animals at your local SPCA. Their dogs/pups and cats/kittens need your help! More info at www.solanospca.com.

Sign-up today at www.myevent.com/solanospcapawsforacause. Thank you!

Recently Played

RudeMagic!
12:18am
Break My StrideMatthew Wilder
12:16am
All Of MeJohn Legend
12:11am
Hold Me CloserElton John Britney Spears
12:08am
Drops Of JupiterTrain
12:03am
View Full Playlist

#Trending

1

Solano County Launches Emergency Evacuation “Zone Technology”
2

Solano Commission For Women And Girls Celebrates Women’s History Month
3

Be A Part Of The Tyler Switzer Memorial Golf Tournament, Benefitting E5 Therapy
4

Solano County Launches The "Know Your Zone" Campaign For Disaster Preparedness
5

The Food Bank Of Contra Costa And Solano Is Bracing For New Demand