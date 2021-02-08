Hero’s Of The Heart 2021

Each year, Leaven students show their love for the community by creating beautiful hand made Valentine’s Day cards to share with our local First Responders. Plus you are invited to help show our hero’s how much we appreciate all that they do! So share some love and brighten up the lives of our Travis Air Force Base Airmen, Medical First Responders and more during the Leaven’s virtual event Tuesday February 9th at 3:30 pm, live on their Facebook page.
Do you have a First Responder in you life, that you will make feel extra special this Valentine’s Day?
Donna Perry