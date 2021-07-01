Here’s What’s Happening This 4th Of July

Lots of celebrations this 4th of July! Click on the titles to get more information.
July 4th Parade, Fest & Fireworks 2021
When: 7/4/2021, 6:30 – 10 p.m.
Where: Community Park 2, 20 Benton Way, American Canyon
Info: The City of American Canyon will host a 4th of July Community Celebration from 6:30 – 10 pm. The evening celebration will include a parade, live music, and a firework display. This year’s activities will be shorter and more condensed than the previous years. The parade will be succinct and on a different route which is available to you under the Parade details heading. The live music and brief opening remarks will begin at the conclusion of the parade, (approximately 7:30 pm) and lead into fireworks. As always, a fireworks display concludes the night from a different location than previous years at Community Park 1.
Admission: Free
4th Of July Parade & Family Fun At Park 2021
When: 7/4/2021, festivities start at 10 a.m.
Where: Downtown Fairfield
Info: In addition to the traditional parade which will be held in downtown Fairfield on Sunday, July 4, at 10 a.m., a variety of fun family-oriented activities will take place on the county lawn at Jefferson and Texas Streets from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Activities will include a “Hot Dog Eating Contest”, “Best Apple Pie” competition, music, bounce houses, relay races, novelty food vendors, and so much more!
July 4th Concert & Fireworks 2021: CreekWalk
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Andrews Park, 614 E. Monte Vista Ave., Vacaville
Info: This year’s CreekWalk Concert Series that kicks off on July 4 with a concert at 6:30 and fireworks show after!
Admission: Free
July 4th Musical Americana & BBQ 2021
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Vacaville Museum, 213 Buck Ave., Vacaville
Info: The community is invited to celebrate the birth and long history of our country this Independence Day with the Vacaville Museum’s Musical Americana event on July 4, 2021. The event is from noon to 4 pm at the Museum. Guests will enjoy patriotic music and delicious food on the Museum’s shaded courtyard, and the popular Nut Tree Centennial exhibit which will be open for visitors. July 4th is a day for barbecue, and Smohhk Daddy’s BBQ will be on hand grilling cook out favorites for purchase. The Museum Guild is popping up fresh popcorn, serving drinks and selling their famous Nut Tree breads.
Admission: Free
Coca-Cola July 4th Fest
Where: Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, 1001 Fairgrounds Drive, Vallejo
Info: Start your summer off with a bang. Enjoy fireworks, rides, discounted tickets and more when you celebrate Coca-Cola July 4th Fest at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, where our special fireworks show lights up the sky nightly. Experience heart-pounding thrills on BATMAN: The Ride, go for a spin on SkyScreamer, and meet some of our amazing animals up close at Odin’s Temple of the Tiger and the Shark Experience. And of course, be sure to snap a selfie at the Coca-Cola Photo Wall to remember the day. Celebrate the diversity of Americans through multicultural performances, diverse special food offerings, and fireworks.
Admission: $45 (half off with code COKE)
July 4th Parade, Fest & Fireworks 2021
Where: Several locations throughout Antioch
When: 7/4/2021, festivities start at 8 a.m.
Info: 4th of July events will include a pancake breakfast, car show, parade, live music and fireworks show that starts at 9 p.m.
July 4th Fireworks Celebration 2021: Concord Pavillion
When: 7/4/2021
Where: Concord Pavillion, 2000 Kirker Pass Road, Concord
Info: Load up your family and friends in your car and join us at the Concord Pavilion for the largest Fireworks Display ever seen in Concord presented by Marathon Petroleum Corporation. This drive-in style event will feature Pyro Spectacular’s award winning Fireworks show set to music.
Admission: $25