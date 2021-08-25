      Weather Alert

Here We Go: Spice Time!

For Fall-Loving, Pumpkin Spice-Obsessed folk, August 24th might be the most important day of the year. The Pumpkin Spice Latte officially returned to the Starbucks menu yesterday (Tuesday) making it the earliest return ever for the much-hyped fall favorite. In 2020, it arrived on August 25…still early by my seasonal calculation. You’ll also see Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew return to the Starbucks menu. The company recently conducted a survey, with more than 50% of “Gen Z” respondents saying they are “obsessed” with pumpkin spice flavoring. Would you describe yourself as obsessed with pumpkin spice? Are YOU planning to run to your local Starbucks and grab a Pumpkin Spice Latte? Or, are you wishing “Spice Fever” would settle down until, say, mid-September? Either way, enjoy that cup ‘o Joe 🙂

