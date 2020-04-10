Here Is This Weekend’s Quarantine Karaoke Songs
Hope you are joining us for “Quarantine Karaoke” every night at 8pm to honor those on the front lines, like healthcare workers, first responders and those working essential retail. It’s great to hear neighbors out singing and keeping their distance! Here is this weekend’s schedule:
Friday – Sweet Caroline by Neil Diamond
Saturday – Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now – Starship
Sunday – Hallelujah by Tori Kelly
Download the lyrics, if you need to, and join us! If there is a song that you would like to “Quarantine Karaoke” to, just email jim.hampton@alphamediausa.com. And post videos and photos on our website!
Let’s get the word out – put it out on Next Door and your social media and let’s see this grow!