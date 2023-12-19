Help Unhoused People In Our Communities By Donating Care Package Items

Vacaville City Coach is teaming up with Vacaville’s Opportunity House to collect Care Packages for unhoused people in our local communities, starting January 3rd and running through January 11th, 2024. These are the items that are needed:

Rain Ponchos/Shoe Covers, hand-warmers, gloves, beanies, protein bars and hygiene products.

Donation Drop-Off Locations include:

Public Works Corp Yard Admin Building, The Ulatis Community Center, and ANY City Coach Bus!

Get more info at: (707)-449-6000, or www.citycoach.com