Help End Alzheimer’s Disease At The Local Level
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 15: Tony Bennett performs onstage at the Statue Of Liberty Museum Opening Celebration on May 15, 2019 at Ellis Island in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Statue Of Liberty-Ellis Island Foundation)
As you may have heard, music icon Tony Bennett has revealed his Alzheimer’s diagnosis for the first time. The legendary singer told AARP that he was first diagnosed in 2016 but has kept it from his fans, and the general public, until now. Despite the diagnosis nearly 5 years ago, Tony has continued to record and tour through March of last year…he even has plans to record another album with Lady Gaga in 2021 (following his successful 2014 album with Gaga, “Cheek to Cheek”). Bennett’s wife Susan explained that the 96-year-old’s condition has worsened, telling AARP Tony is “not always sure where he is or what is happening around him.” This is sad news, even at Tony Bennett’s advanced age; he and his music are woven into the lives of many of us. It also brings us back to the efforts underway to eradicate Alzheimer’s disease; Has your family ever dealt with a relative with Alzheimer’s? Do you know someone who’s been affected by this terrible disease? There is something you can do: become involved with the historically successful Solano Walk to End Alzheimer’s, which is scheduled to take place this coming October if COVID-19 restrictions allow. Last year, even with the walk being virtual, significant money was raised for research and treatment to eradicate Alzheimer’s and other dementia-related diseases. Join the fight, and assemble a walking team, at act.alz.org/solano2021.
John Young