      Weather Alert

HEALTHY KIDS * STRONGER HEARTS * LONGER LIVES

Heart transplants don’t last a lifetime, the average is 17 years. One in four kids face a chance of needing another within 5 years.

Enduring Hearts is the only nonprofit organization solely dedicated to pediatric research that helps kids with heart transplants live longer healthier lives. Our Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of top pediatric cardiologists and immunologists, ensures that our funding is used to support promising research in the pediatric heart transplantation realm.

Your support of Enduring Hearts can continue funding the critical research that can make this happen.

[email protected]

#Trending
Vacaville Veterans Holiday Dinner Meal Deliveries
New Hope's 10th Annual Christmas Craft Fair 11/12!
It's the 2021 Solano County Walk-2-End Alzheimer's Celebration 11/18!
El Caracol Restaurant Reboot Contest Rules
Families Fighting Childhood Cancers
Connect With Us Listen To Us On