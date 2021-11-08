HEALTHY KIDS * STRONGER HEARTS * LONGER LIVES

Heart transplants don’t last a lifetime, the average is 17 years. One in four kids face a chance of needing another within 5 years.
Enduring Hearts is the only nonprofit organization solely dedicated to pediatric research that helps kids with heart transplants live longer healthier lives. Our Scientific Advisory Committee comprised of top pediatric cardiologists and immunologists, ensures that our funding is used to support promising research in the pediatric heart transplantation realm.
Your support of Enduring Hearts can continue funding the critical research that can make this happen.
[email protected]