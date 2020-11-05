Hawaii is open..but before you go
After having to cancel my trip back in May due to the Coronavirus quarantine, I finally made it back to the islands with my mask on and my negative COVID test results in my email. My friends on Lanai where happy to see me return to their beautiful bubble in paradise, but there are a few things to know before you fly. You still need a COVID test 72 hours before your travel date and you will need to quarantine in your hotel until your test results show up in your email. If you test negative for COVID you can explore and enjoy your favorite beaches, restaurant and shops.
Important Tip: To save time before you arrive in Hawaii, fill out the Hawaii Safe Travels form online at Travel Hawaii.Gov. Mahalo.
What have you missed the most about visiting the Aloha State?
Donna Perry