Happy Radio Day! It’ now been over 40 years since I first started on the air. I remember watching the movie “American Graffiti” and the scene featuring legendary DJ Wolfman Jack. I loved it since I used to fall asleep listening to him on XERB from Mexico on my transistor radio. To that point, I didn’t know what he looked like. Years later I had the pleasure of hosting a sock hop and car show with him. Dreams really do come true!

Ron Brown