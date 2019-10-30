Shows
Weather Alert
Happy Halloween
WELCOME TO OUR HALLOWEEN PAGE…
FUN FOR THOSE OF ANY AGE!
IF IT’S TREATS THAT YOU SEEK,
I’M AFRAID BAD NEWS IS WHAT I SPEAK.
OUR DJs, WITH THEIR FUN AND JEST,
HAVE RUN OFF WITH OUR PRIZE FILLED CHEST.
INTENT TO KEEP THE TREATS THEMSELVES,
THEY HAVE HIDDEN THEM RATHER WELL.
SO YOU DON’T WIN TODAY WITH A SIMPLE CLICK,
WE HOPE YOU HAVE ENJOYED OUR TRICK!!
HAPPY HALLOWEEN FROM THE KUIC CREW!!
October 31st, 2019
