Happy Halloween: Candy-Flavored Beer For Adults
Who says us grown-ups can’t have a little fun during this pandemic-ravaged Halloween…
According to beer fanatics across this great country, there are now multiple “Candy Beer” options aimed at grown-ups, so we, too can have some SPOOKtacular (sorry in advance for over-using the word “SPOOKtacular,” which I readily admit I will be over-using through October 31st). Chicago’s Illuminated Brew Works is now offering Fruit Creep imperial IPA that allegedly tastes like Fruit Stripe gum. They also recently brewed a stout called Millennial Munchies that is supposed to taste like a peanut butter, chocolate, and coconut candy bar. Thanks to our friends at Topic Pulse for compiling the following list of other fun brews you can try and find: Don’t Lay A Finger (modeled after a Butterfinger bar) and Satisfied? (a stout brewed with chocolate, caramel, and peanuts that is supposed to taste like a Snickers Bar). Bhramari Brewing Company in Asheville, North Carolina also markets a Skittles IPA. Have you or would you try any of these candy-inspired adult beverages? Let me know if you do, at [email protected] 🙂
John Young