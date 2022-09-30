95.3 KUIC 95.3 KUIC Logo

Happy Campers: Pepsi Is Releasing A S’Mores-Flavored Soda

I guess you could come up with a weirder combination of flavors…and chocolate does pair well with carmel soda (note the famous “Brown Cow Float” beverage, made up of Coca Cola and Chocolate Ice Cream). Well, just as the leaves are about to change, The Pepsi Company is releasing S’mores-Flavored soda to quench your thirst by the campfire. This unique beverage will actually come in three flavors: Graham Cracker, Toasty Marshmallow, and Chocolate. As a bonus, Pepsi is giving you the opportunity to win the entire collection (visit www.pepsico.com for details). For now, you can purchase the different flavors in stores for a limited time and mix and match them as you see fit. OR, you can turn your nose up at this carbonated abomination and drink more water 🙂 Happy Fall!

John Young

