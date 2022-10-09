Halloween Candy Ranked By State, And Fruit Is Not Candy

CandyStore.com is taking another deep dive into the “most popular” Halloween Candy across the USA, from state to state. The researchers at CandyStore used historical sales data from the last 15 Halloweens, while also consulting with candy manufacturers and distributors. A quote from one of CandyStore’s own executives, which I wholeheartedly agree with, said, “It’s insane that every single state is not Reese’s [Peanut Butter] Cups. That alone is shocking enough, but some of the actual favorites from each state defy rational taste bud-ology.” The results from this “scientific study” suggest that Halloween revelers can expect to find plenty of Reese’s, Skittles and M&M’s in their candy stash this year. Some of the more surprising popular candies include Sour Patch Kids, Lemonheads, Swedish Fish, Tootsie Pops, Hot Tamales, and Blow Pops (they still make these?). To see a state-by-state breakdown, go to www.CandyStore.com. In the meantime, no matter what your kooky, spooky candy preference, can we all agree that fresh fruit from Mrs. Johnson’s garden does not count as a Halloween treat? Thank you…

John Young